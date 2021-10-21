Unilever Q3 Sales Rise, Backs FY21 Margin View; Declares Dividend - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Consumer goods giant Unilever plc. (UN, ULVR.L, UL) reported Thursday that its third-quarter turnover grew 4 percent to 13.45 billion euros from last year's 12.93 billion euros.

Underlying sales growth was 2.5 percent, with 4.1 percent increase in price, while volume dropped 1.5 percent.

Beauty & Personal Care sales were 5.69 billion euros. Underlying sales grew 2.6 percent, with 3.9 percent from price and negative 1.3 percent from volume. Home Care underlying sales grew 1.4 percent. Foods & Refreshment underlying sales grew 3 percent.

Further, the Board has declared a quarterly interim dividend of 0.3598 pounds per Unilever PLC ordinary share or 0.4268 euro per Unilever PLC ordinary share.

Looking ahead, the company said it continues to expect to deliver in line with margin guidance of around flat for the full year.

Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope said, "The combination of our strategic choices and focus on operational excellence continue to drive competitive growth. Underlying sales growth is now at 4.4 percent for the year to date and we are confident that we will be well within our multi-year framework of 3-5 percent for the full year."

