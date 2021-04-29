Markets
UL

Unilever Q1 Underlying Sales Up 5.7% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Unilever Plc (UN, ULVR.L, UL) reported first-quarter turnover of 12.3 billion euros, down 0.9% from a year ago driven by a negative currency related impact of 8.0%. Underlying sales growth was 5.7%, with 4.7% volume and 1.0% price.

In 2021, the Group expects to deliver underlying sales growth within multi-year framework of 3-5%, with the first half at around the top of this range. The Group expects underlying operating margin to increase slightly in the full year, following a decline in the first half.

The Board has declared a quarterly interim dividend of 0.4268 euros per Unilever PLC ordinary share.

The Group will commence a share buyback programme of up to 3 billion euros in May, in one or more tranches, to be completed by the end of the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UL UN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular