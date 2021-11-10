Unilever puts off planned Q-Tips sale on insufficient interest from bidders - WSJ

Contributor
Priyanshi Mandhan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

Unilever has shelved the planned sale of ear swabs brand Q-Tips, along with some beauty and personal care brands, as there was not enough interest from bidders, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Unilever ULVR.L has shelved the planned sale of ear swabs brand Q-Tips, along with some beauty and personal care brands, as there was not enough interest from bidders, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Shares in the consumer goods giant fell slightly after the report, but pared losses soon after. Stock was down 0.1% at 3,902 pence by 1215 GMT.

Unilever did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Priyanshi.Mandhan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9650985606;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters