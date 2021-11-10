Unilever puts off planned Q-Tips sale on insufficient interest from bidders - WSJ

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Unilever ULVR.L has shelved the planned sale of ear swabs brand Q-Tips, along with some beauty and personal care brands, as there was not enough interest from bidders, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Shares in the consumer goods giant fell slightly after the report, but pared losses soon after. Stock was down 0.1% at 3,902 pence by 1215 GMT.

Unilever did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

