Markets
UL

Unilever Projects 2019 Underlying Sales Growth Slightly Below Guidance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Unilever plc (UN, ULVR.L, UL) said it expects underlying sales growth for 2019 to be slightly below its guidance of the lower half of its 3-5% multi-year range. Earnings, margin and cash are not expected to be impacted, the Group said.

Alan Jope, CEO, said: "Due to challenges in certain markets, we expect a slight miss to our full year underlying sales growth delivery."

For 2020, Unilever plc projects growth will be second-half weighted. While the Group expects improvement in the first half versus current quarter, the first half growth will be below 3%. The Group's full year underlying sales growth is expected to be in the lower half of the multi-year range.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UL UN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular