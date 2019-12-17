Unilever Projects 2019 Underlying Sales Growth Slightly Below Guidance

(RTTNews) - Unilever plc (UN, ULVR.L, UL) said it expects underlying sales growth for 2019 to be slightly below its guidance of the lower half of its 3-5% multi-year range. Earnings, margin and cash are not expected to be impacted, the Group said.

Alan Jope, CEO, said: "Due to challenges in certain markets, we expect a slight miss to our full year underlying sales growth delivery."

For 2020, Unilever plc projects growth will be second-half weighted. While the Group expects improvement in the first half versus current quarter, the first half growth will be below 3%. The Group's full year underlying sales growth is expected to be in the lower half of the multi-year range.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.