Unilever posts 8.1% rise in first-half underlying sales

Contributor
Richa Naidu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Unilever Plc posted an 8.1% increase in first-half underlying sales, beating forecasts, as the maker of Dove soap and Knorr stock cubes hiked prices to counter soaring costs.

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc ULVR.L posted an 8.1% increase in first-half underlying sales, beating forecasts, as the maker of Dove soap and Knorr stock cubes hiked prices to counter soaring costs.

Analysts had expected growth of 7.2%, a company-provided consensus for the six months ended June 30 showed.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu; editing by Jason Neely)

((richa.naidu@tr.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/Richa_Writes; +44 755 755 9587;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More