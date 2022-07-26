Unilever posts 8.1% rise in first-half underlying sales

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc ULVR.L posted an 8.1% increase in first-half underlying sales, beating forecasts, as the maker of Dove soap and Knorr stock cubes hiked prices to counter soaring costs.

Analysts had expected growth of 7.2%, a company-provided consensus for the six months ended June 30 showed.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu; editing by Jason Neely)

((richa.naidu@tr.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/Richa_Writes; +44 755 755 9587;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.