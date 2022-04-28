Unilever posts 7.3% rise in first-quarter underlying sales

US Markets
Unilever Plc on Thursday reported a 7.3% increase in first-quarter underlying sales, beating analyst expectations as the maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream hiked prices amid soaring supply chain and energy costs.

The company also said it now expects second-half cost inflation of 2.7 billion euros ($2.8 billion) due to "the outbreak of war in Ukraine and the related increase in raw material inflation."

($1 = 0.9511 euros)

