Unilever PLC (UL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Unilever PLC (UL) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.479 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.23% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $60.99, the dividend yield is 3.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UL was $60.99, representing a -4.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.89 and a 38.42% increase over the 52 week low of $44.06.

UL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever NV (UN). Zacks Investment Research reports UL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as %, compared to an industry average of 1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.