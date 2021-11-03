Unilever PLC (UL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Unilever PLC (UL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.493 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -1% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $53.82, the dividend yield is 3.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UL was $53.82, representing a -15.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.45 and a 3.54% increase over the 52 week low of $51.98.

UL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL). Zacks Investment Research reports UL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.77%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ul Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UL as a top-10 holding:

Absolute Core Strategy ETF (ABEQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ABEQ with an decrease of -1.67% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of UL at 3.6%.

