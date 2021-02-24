Unilever PLC (UL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Unilever PLC (UL) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.509 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.26% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of UL was $55.42, representing a -13.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.89 and a 25.78% increase over the 52 week low of $44.06.

UL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL). Zacks Investment Research reports UL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.89%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.