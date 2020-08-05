Dividends
Unilever PLC (UL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Unilever PLC (UL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.464 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.45% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $61.75, the dividend yield is 3.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UL was $61.75, representing a -4.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.84 and a 40.15% increase over the 52 week low of $44.06.

UL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever NV (UN). Zacks Investment Research reports UL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.97%, compared to an industry average of -1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

