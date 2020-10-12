Unilever Plc shareholders vote in favour of London-based entity

Contributor
Martinne Geller Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Shareholders in Britain's Unilever Plc approved the company's plan to unify its dual-headed corporate structure into one London-based entity, the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company said on Monday.

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Britain's Unilever Plc ULVR.L approved the company's plan to unify its dual-headed corporate structure into one London-based entity, the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company said on Monday.

The proposal passed with more than 99% of shares voted.

The result was released during a shareholder meeting streamed online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Investors in the Dutch Unilever NV UNA.AS approved the move by 99.4% last month.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((martinne.geller@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075420797; Reuters Messaging: martinne.geller.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More