Unilever Plc shareholders vote in favour of London-based entity

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Britain's Unilever Plc ULVR.L approved the company's plan to unify its dual-headed corporate structure into one London-based entity, the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company said on Monday.

The proposal passed with more than 99% of shares voted.

The result was released during a shareholder meeting streamed online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Investors in the Dutch Unilever NV UNA.AS approved the move by 99.4% last month.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Susan Fenton)

