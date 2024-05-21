Unilever PLC Executes Share Buy-Back

Unilever (GB:ULVR) has released an update.

Unilever PLC has announced the buy-back of 150,000 ordinary shares at prices ranging between GBP 42.8400 and GBP 43.0300 per share. This move is part of an ongoing share repurchase program and follows the company’s instructions to Goldman Sachs International. As a result, Unilever now holds over 16 million shares in treasury out of the more than 2.5 billion issued shares.

