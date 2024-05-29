Unilever PLC Completes Share Buy-Back

Unilever (GB:ULVR) has released an update.

Unilever PLC has executed a share buy-back on May 28, 2024, repurchasing 99,482 ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of GBP 42.5799, subsequently holding these in treasury. This move is part of its ongoing repurchase program and follows a previously announced plan. After this transaction, Unilever’s treasury stock totals 18,439,074 shares, with 2,503,058,264 shares remaining in issue (excluding treasury shares).

