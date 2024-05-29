News & Insights

Stocks

Unilever PLC Completes Share Buy-Back

May 29, 2024 — 02:32 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Unilever (GB:ULVR) has released an update.

Unilever PLC has executed a share buy-back on May 28, 2024, repurchasing 99,482 ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of GBP 42.5799, subsequently holding these in treasury. This move is part of its ongoing repurchase program and follows a previously announced plan. After this transaction, Unilever’s treasury stock totals 18,439,074 shares, with 2,503,058,264 shares remaining in issue (excluding treasury shares).

For further insights into GB:ULVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNLYF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.