Unilever, PLC ADR (UL) Declares $0.47 Dividend

Unilever, PLC ADR said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $55.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.39%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.20%, the lowest has been 2.74%, and the highest has been 4.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unilever, PLC ADR. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UL is 0.44%, an increase of 5.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 320,240K shares. The put/call ratio of UL is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.83% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unilever, PLC ADR is 54.51. The forecasts range from a low of 42.73 to a high of $66.72. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.83% from its latest reported closing price of 55.53.

The projected annual revenue for Unilever, PLC ADR is 61,882MM, an increase of 3.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.74.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 34,728K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,499K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UL by 8.84% over the last quarter.

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 13,511K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,321K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UL by 3.08% over the last quarter.

Pendal Group holds 10,061K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,542K shares, representing an increase of 44.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UL by 83.74% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,947K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,181K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UL by 6.94% over the last quarter.

VWINX - VANGUARD WELLESLEY INCOME FUND Investor Shares holds 8,588K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,464K shares, representing a decrease of 10.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UL by 1.26% over the last quarter.

Unilever Background Information

Unilever plc is a British multinational consumer goods company with headquarters in London. Unilever products include food, condiments, ice cream, cleaning agents, beauty products, and personal care. Unilever is the largest producer of soap in the world and its products are available in around 190 countries.

