Dividends
UN

Unilever NV (UN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Unilever NV (UN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.75% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $60.4, the dividend yield is 3.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UN was $60.4, representing a -5.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.62 and a 43.81% increase over the 52 week low of $42.

UN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever PLC (UL). Zacks Investment Research reports UN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.57%, compared to an industry average of -1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UN

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular