Markets

Unilever neatly soaks up India’s two-tier recovery

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

MUMBAI (Reuters Breakingviews) - Shareholders are scrutinising Unilever’s performance following its failed bid for GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer unit. The British company’s $71 billion Indian subsidiary Hindustan Unilever, though, is rapidly gaining market share in India.

Well-heeled city folks are spending at least as much on the company’s ice cream and make-up as they were before the pandemic. The seller of Kwality Wall’s frozen treats and Lakme cosmetics grew domestic sales 11% to 130.9 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) in the December quarter, compared to the same period a year earlier. Publicly traded HUL, 62%-owned by Unilever, is growing twice as fast as the overall fast-moving consumer goods market as it takes share from smaller rivals less able to withstand soaring prices. Its EBITDA margin expanded, too, to 25.4%. That’s impressive given the recovery has stalled in poorer rural India, where industry volumes are dramatically shrinking.

In the three calendar years since Alan Jope became chief executive of the wider group, Hindustan Unilever has delivered a total annualised return of more than 11% against its parent’s 2%. Whatever concerns investors have, India is less of a drag. (By Una Galani)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Peloton gains pandemic dadbod

Netflix’s CEO duo look too high up

French vaccine success will leave mark on UK

Rivian’s investors prove an expensive ride

P&G hits a Covid-19 high note

(Editing by Antony Currie and Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular