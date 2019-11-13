Unilever Names Nils Andersen Chairman Succeeding Marijn Dekkers - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Unilever plc (UN, ULVR.L, UL) announced Wednesday the appointment of Nils Andersen, currently Non-Executive Director, as its Chairman. Andersen succeeds Marijn Dekkers, who has decided to step down as Chairman of the Board with immediate effect.

Dekkers, who was appointed as Chairman of Unilever in April 2016, decided to resign to focus on his growing responsibilities as Founder and Chairman of Novalis LifeSciences, an investment and advisory firm. He will continue to serve as a Non-Executive Director of Unilever.

The new Chairman, Andersen, has served on the Unilever Board since April 2015 and is currently a member of the Board's Audit Committee. He was previously Group Chief Executive Officer of A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S from 2007 to 2016 and President and Chief Executive Officer of Carlsberg A/S and Carlsberg Breweries A/S from 2001 to 2007.

Andersen will step down from the Audit Committee and be appointed as Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and as a member of the Compensation Committee. Dekkers will remain as a member of the Compensation Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.