Unilever names Hein Schumacher as new CEO

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Consumer goods giant Unilever ULVR.L on Monday appointed Hein Schumacher as its new chief executive officer replacing Alan Jope from July 1.

Schumacher, 51, joined Unilever in October last year as non-executive director and is currently the chief of Dutch dairy business FrieslandCampina.

The London-based company had in September said that CEO Jope planned to retire at the end of 2023.

