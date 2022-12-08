Unilever mulls $3 bln sale of some U.S. ice cream brands - Bloomberg News

Adds details, background

Dec 8 (Reuters) - British consumer goods giant Unilever ULVR.L is considering the sale of a portfolio of U.S. ice cream brands such as Klondike and Breyers, that could be valued at as much as $3 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

International labels Magnum and Ben & Jerry's are not part of the review, the Bloomberg News report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Unilever declined to comment on the report.

Deliberations are ongoing and the company may still decide not to sell the brands, the report added.

The maker of Dove soap has had a rocky year, including its three unsuccessful bids for the consumer health arm of GSK GSK.L, the arrival of activist investor Nelson Peltz and plans for CEO Alan Jope to retire at the end of 2023.

In June, Unilever sold its Ben & Jerry's ice cream business in Israel to its local licensee for an undisclosed sum, aiming to smooth over a diplomatic dispute. Ben & Jerry's and Unilever have been in a bitter legal dispute over the sale ever since.

Unilever shares were marginally down by 1253 GMT.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Richa Naidu in London; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.