Unilever mulls $3 bln sale of some U.S. ice cream brands - Bloomberg News

December 08, 2022 — 07:36 am EST

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Dec 8 (Reuters) - British consumer goods giant Unilever ULVR.L is considering the sale of a portfolio of U.S. ice cream brands such as Klondike and Breyers, that could be valued at as much as $3 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

International labels Magnum and Ben & Jerry's are not part of the review, the Bloomberg News report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Unilever declined to comment on the report.

