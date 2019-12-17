Unilever lowers 2020 sales growth forecast on slowdown in south Asia

Consumer goods giant Unilever Plc said on Tuesday it expects sales growth in 2019 to be slightly below its prior expectations, citing tough trading conditions in West Africa and a slowdown in south Asia.

The Ben & Jerry's ice cream and Dove soap maker said it now expects underlying sales growth for 2019 to be slightly below its previous guidance of sales coming in at the lower half of its 3%-5% forecast range.

Earnings, margin and cash are not expected to be affected, the company said in a statement.

