Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT - ADR (UNLRY) Price Target Decreased by 11.66% to 5.35

The average one-year price target for Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT - ADR (OTC:UNLRY) has been revised to 5.35 / share. This is an decrease of 11.66% from the prior estimate of 6.06 dated March 27, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.22 to a high of 5.61 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.26% from the latest reported closing price of 5.77 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNLRY is 0.00%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 249K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Fisher Asset Management holds 249K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing an increase of 17.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNLRY by 3.70% over the last quarter.
