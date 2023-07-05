Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT - ADR (UNLRY) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT - ADR said on June 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.19 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 6, 2023 will receive the payment on August 4, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.35%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNLRY is 0.00%, an increase of 3.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.48% to 249K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.40% Upside

As of March 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT - ADR is 6.06. The forecasts range from a low of 4.38 to a high of $7.75. The average price target represents an increase of 7.40% from its latest reported closing price of 5.64.

The projected annual revenue for Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT - ADR is 44,632,096MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 173.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 249K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing an increase of 17.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNLRY by 3.70% over the last quarter.

