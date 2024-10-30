News & Insights

Unilever Increases Share Buy-Back Holdings

October 30, 2024 — 01:17 pm EDT

Unilever (GB:ULVR) has released an update.

Unilever PLC has announced the repurchase of 4,000 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The shares were bought at prices ranging between GBp 4,739.00 and GBp 4,779.00, with a volume-weighted average price of GBp 4,755.58. This move increases Unilever’s treasury holdings to over 40 million shares, while its total shares in issue stand at approximately 2.48 billion.

