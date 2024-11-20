Unilever halts sales process for ice cream unit, plans spinoff, FT says

Unilever (UL) has halted plans to run a sales process for its ice cream unit, which includes brands such as Ben & Jerry’s, Magnum and Wall’s, and instead choosing to focus on an effort to spin off the division in an independent listing, The Financial Times’ Ivan Levingston, Alexandra Heal and Madeleine Speed report. According to people familiar with the matter, while a bidder could still emerge, the EUR 15B ice cream unit’s large size and complicated supply chain are among factors that led private equity firms to cool their interest.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on UL:
- Unilever downgraded to Hold from Buy at Erste on weakening profit growth
- Unilever downgraded to Hold from Buy at Erste Group
- Unilever completes sale of Russian subsidiary to Arnest; terms not disclosed
- Unilever names WPP’s Mindshare to handle accounts in key markets, E4M reports
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.