Unilever FY22 Profit Rises; Sees FY23 Underlying Sales Growth At Upper Half Of Range

February 09, 2023 — 02:24 am EST

(RTTNews) - Consumer goods major Unilever PLC (UN, ULVR.L, UL) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2022 profit before taxation grew to 10.34 billion euros from last year's 8.56 billion euros.

Net profit climbed 25 percent from last year to 8.3 billion euros. Earnings per share went up 28.8 percent to 2.99 euros.

Underlying earnings per share were 2.57 euros, compared to 2.62 euros last year.

Turnover for the year grew 14.5 percent to 60.07 billion euros from last year's 52.44 billion euros.

Underlying sales growth accelerated to 9 percent, driven by all Business Groups, with price growth of 11.3 percent and volumes declining 2.1 percent.

In the fourth quarter, turnover was 14.6 billion euros, up 11.4 percent, and underlying sales growth was 9.2 percent.

Further, the company announced quarterly dividend payable in March of 0.4268 euro per share.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company projects underlying sales growth to be at least in the upper half of its multi-year range of 3 percent to 5 percent.

