Unilever Expands Share Buyback Program on London Exchange

Unilever (GB:ULVR) has released an update.

Unilever PLC has repurchased 4,000 of its ordinary shares at a consistent price of GBp 4,805.00 each on the London Stock Exchange. This buyback is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital more effectively. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, contributing to a total of 40,924,536 shares held by the company.

