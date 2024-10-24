Unilever Expands Share Buy-Back Program

Unilever (GB:ULVR) has released an update.

Unilever PLC has repurchased 51,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The shares were bought at prices ranging from GBp 4,743.00 to GBp 4,800.00, with a volume-weighted average price of GBp 4,791.80. This move is likely to bolster investor confidence by demonstrating the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

