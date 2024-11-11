Unilever Executives Engage in Major Share Transactions

Unilever (GB:ULVR) has released an update.

Unilever PLC recently disclosed significant share transactions involving key executives, including Heiko Schipper, Mairéad Nayager, and Fabian Garcia. The transactions, which took place on October 25, 2024, involved large volumes of shares awarded as part of the company’s TSA program, with trading conducted across major stock exchanges in Amsterdam, London, and New York. These disclosures offer valuable insights for investors tracking executive activities and their potential impact on Unilever’s stock performance.

