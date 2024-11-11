News & Insights

Stocks

Unilever Executives Engage in Major Share Transactions

November 11, 2024 — 07:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Unilever (GB:ULVR) has released an update.

Unilever PLC recently disclosed significant share transactions involving key executives, including Heiko Schipper, Mairéad Nayager, and Fabian Garcia. The transactions, which took place on October 25, 2024, involved large volumes of shares awarded as part of the company’s TSA program, with trading conducted across major stock exchanges in Amsterdam, London, and New York. These disclosures offer valuable insights for investors tracking executive activities and their potential impact on Unilever’s stock performance.

For further insights into GB:ULVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNLYF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.