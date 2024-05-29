News & Insights

Unilever Executive Transfers Shares Internally

May 29, 2024 — 07:54 am EDT

Unilever (GB:ULVR) has released an update.

Unilever PLC’s Chief People and Transformation Officer, Nitin Paranjpe, has conducted a transaction involving the transfer of 100 Unilever ordinary shares. The shares were moved between accounts at a price of £00.00, with the transaction occurring outside of a trading venue on May 24, 2024. This initial notification indicates a managerial change in shareholding, which could signal shifts within the company’s internal structure.

