Unilever Executive Conducts Major Share Transfer

May 30, 2024 — 07:27 am EDT

Unilever (GB:ULVR) has released an update.

Unilever PLC has issued an initial notification regarding a significant share transaction involving Nitin Paranjpe, the Chief People and Transformation Officer, who transferred a total of 63,956 ordinary shares and 79,134 EUR shares between accounts on May 29, 2024. The transactions took place outside of a trading venue and involved no change in the price of the shares, indicating an internal transfer for Paranjpe.

