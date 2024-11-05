News & Insights

Unilever Executes Major Share Buyback on London Exchange

November 05, 2024 — 12:02 pm EST

Unilever (GB:ULVR) has released an update.

Unilever PLC has executed a significant share buyback, purchasing 282,945 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The buyback, carried out through BNP Paribas Financial Markets, saw prices ranging from GBp 4,707.00 to GBp 4,740.00 per share. This move is likely to impact the company’s stock value by reducing the number of shares available in the market.

