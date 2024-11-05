Unilever Executes Major Share Buyback on London Exchange

Unilever (GB:ULVR) has released an update.

Unilever PLC has executed a significant share buyback, purchasing 282,945 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The buyback, carried out through BNP Paribas Financial Markets, saw prices ranging from GBp 4,707.00 to GBp 4,740.00 per share. This move is likely to impact the company’s stock value by reducing the number of shares available in the market.

For further insights into GB:ULVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.