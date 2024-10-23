Unilever Enhances Shareholder Value Through Stock Buyback

Unilever (GB:ULVR) has released an update.

Unilever PLC has repurchased 1,070,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, with the highest price paid per share at GBp 4,768.00. This move is part of the company’s ongoing share buy-back program, aiming to enhance shareholder value. Currently, Unilever holds over 40 million of its ordinary shares in treasury.

