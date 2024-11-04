Unilever Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buy-Back

Unilever (GB:ULVR) has released an update.

Unilever PLC has repurchased 650,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buy-back programme. The shares were acquired at prices ranging from GBp 4,731.00 to GBp 4,770.00, with an average price of GBp 4,753.95. This move aims to consolidate the company’s market position and potentially enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:ULVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.