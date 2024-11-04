News & Insights

Stocks

Unilever Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buy-Back

November 04, 2024 — 12:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Unilever (GB:ULVR) has released an update.

Unilever PLC has repurchased 650,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buy-back programme. The shares were acquired at prices ranging from GBp 4,731.00 to GBp 4,770.00, with an average price of GBp 4,753.95. This move aims to consolidate the company’s market position and potentially enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:ULVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNLYF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.