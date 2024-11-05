News & Insights

Unilever Completes €1.5 Billion Share Buyback

November 05, 2024 — 12:32 pm EST

Unilever (GB:ULVR) has released an update.

Unilever PLC has successfully completed its €1.5 billion share buyback program, acquiring over 27 million shares in two phases. This strategic move could potentially enhance shareholder value and reflects the company’s confidence in its financial health. Such buybacks often signal positive outcomes for investors, making Unilever a stock to watch in the market.

