Markets
UL

Unilever CEO Alan Jope Intends To Retire At 2023- End - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Consumer goods major Unilever PLC (UN, ULVR.L, UL) announced Monday that CEO Alan Jope has informed the Board of his intention to retire from the company at the end of 2023.

He will be retiring after five years in the role and after more than 35 years in Unilever.

The Board will now proceed with a formal search for a successor and will consider both internal and external candidates.

Unilever Chairman Nils Andersen said, "Unilever has seen improved performance, enabled by its clear strategic choices and a significant company transformation. ...Under his leadership, Unilever has made critical changes to its strategy, structure and organisation that position it strongly for success. This work continues, and we will thank Alan wholeheartedly for his leadership and contribution to our business when he leaves next year."

Jope added that growth remains the company's top priority, and in the quarters ahead he will remain fully focused on disciplined execution of its strategy, and leveraging the full benefits of new organisation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular