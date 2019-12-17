Unilever Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for UN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Unilever N.V. (Symbol: UN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.48, changing hands as low as $57.00 per share. Unilever N.V. shares are currently trading down about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UN's low point in its 52 week range is $52.08 per share, with $63.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.19.

