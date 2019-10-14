Unilever Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for UL

In trading on Monday, shares of Unilever plc (Symbol: UL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.69, changing hands as low as $58.51 per share. Unilever plc shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UL's low point in its 52 week range is $50.80 per share, with $64.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.72.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.