Unilever Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for UL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Unilever plc (Symbol: UL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.57, changing hands as high as $57.17 per share. Unilever plc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UL's low point in its 52 week range is $44.06 per share, with $64.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.