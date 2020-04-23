Unilever Boss Warns Of 'Lasting Changes' to Consumer Behavior as Flat Sales Worry Investors

Unilever stock fell on Thursday as sales were flat in the first quarter despite stockpiling, and the consumer goods giant warned of “lasting changes” in consumer behavior.

Sales fell 3.7% in Asia, driven by sharp declines in China as strict lockdown measures stopped people dining out and limited shopping trips. However, sales in Europe and North America both rose and consumers stocked up in March ahead of restrictions. Unilever reported sales of €12.4 billion in the first three months of the year, flat sales growth compared with 2019. The stock fell 2.8% and has declined 5.2% year-to-date — the FTSE 100 has dropped 23.5% in the same period.

The Anglo-Dutch company, whose brands include Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and Dove soap, said it would pay an interim dividend to shareholders — unlike many FTSE 100 companies — but withdrew its 2020 guidance due to the “unknown severity and duration” of the pandemic.

Sales of the company’s hygiene and cleaning brands, including Cif surface cleaners and Domestos bleach surged by double digits as consumers stocked up to clean their homes to fend off coronavirus. In-home food product sales also rose as shoppers loaded their trolleys.

But ice cream sales and the company’s food service business, which sells ingredients to chefs and restaurants in 180 countries, were hit hard by the pandemic. The company, which also owns the Magnum brand, said it missed out on the start of the ice cream season in Europe, with outlets closed and distributors reluctant to buy stock with an “uncertain holiday and tourism season” ahead.

Chief Executive Alan Jope said the changing consumer habits could be long lasting. He said: “We are adapting to new demand patterns and are preparing for lasting changes in consumer behavior, in each country, as we move out of the crisis and into recovery.”

The company missed sales growth targets of 3-5% in 2019 and predicted sluggish growth to continue into 2020 — before coronavirus came along.

Looking ahead. Investors could be forgiven for expecting a sales increase in the first quarter, given Unilever’s defensive qualities and the near-global stockpiling surge ahead of lockdown measures. Cleaning products and hygiene brand sales have soared but that is the smallest part of the business, and in contrast ice cream and food service sales have tumbled. Yet the conglomerate’s wide range of brands has enabled it to emerge from one of the toughest quarters in memory with flat sales.

“Perhaps what really matters, in relative terms to how other companies are struggling temporarily, is the fact that Unilever is still managing to achieve significant sales, and ones that aren’t plummeting,” AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said. Unilever has also left its dividend intact, which should please investors. But how the company adapts to changing consumer demands will be crucial in the coming months, or maybe even years.

