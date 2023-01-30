Unilever Appoints Hein Schumacher As CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Consumer goods major Unilever Plc. (UN, ULVR.L, UL) said Monday that it has appointed Hein Schumacher as its new Chief Executive Officer. He will replace Alan Jope, who announced in September 2022 his intention to retire from the company. Hein will begin as Unilever CEO on 1 July 2023, after a one-month handover period.

Hein is currently CEO of the global dairy and nutrition business Royal FrieslandCampina and became a Non-Executive Director of Unilever in October last year.

Before joining to Royal FrieslandCampina as CFO in 2014, Hein served for H.J. Heinz for over a decade - during a time of significant change at the company - across the US, Europe and Asia. In his last four years at Heinz, he was based in China, where he led a turnaround of the Asia Pacific zone. Hein began his career in finance at Unilever, before joining Royal Ahold NV.

