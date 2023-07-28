Unilever appoints chairman of Compass Group Meakins as chair designate

Adds details on Meakins throughout

July 28 (Reuters) - Consumer goods giant Unilever ULVR.L said on Friday it has appointed Ian Meakins as its chair designate, replacing current Chairman Nils Andersen.

Meakins, chairman of the Compass Group, will join the board and take the position of chair designate on Sept. 1, and join as the company's chairman on Dec. 1, according to a statement.

"Ian has a strong track record of success in executive and non-executive roles across a range of industries," Andersen said.

Meakins, 66, had previously held positions at DiageoDGE.L, Bain & Company, and Procter & Gamble PG.N.

Andersen will step down from the board, after nine years’ service, at Unilever’s Annual General Meeting in May 2024, the company said.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.