Unilever Announces Commencement Of Second Tranche Of 2024 Share Buyback Programme

September 13, 2024 — 02:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Unilever PLC (UN, ULVR.L, UL) announced the commencement of the second and final tranche of its up to 1.5 billion euros share buyback. The second tranche for an aggregate market value equivalent of up to 799.9 million euros, will commence on 13 September 2024 and will end on or before 13 December 2024.

The Group said the purpose of the Second Tranche is to reduce the capital of Unilever PLC and it will take place within the limitations of the authority granted to the Board of Unilever PLC by its general meeting, held on 1 May 2024.

