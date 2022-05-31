Unilever adds activist investor Peltz to board

Contributor
Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Unilever named activist investor Nelson Peltz as a new board member on Tuesday after his Trian Fund Management disclosed a 1.5% stake in the consumer goods giant.

May 31 (Reuters) - Unilever ULVR.L named activist investor Nelson Peltz as a new board member on Tuesday after his Trian Fund Management disclosed a 1.5% stake in the consumer goods giant.

Unilever said it had held "extensive and constructive discussions" with Peltz, who will join as a non-executive director from July.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More