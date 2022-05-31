Unilever adds activist investor Peltz to board

May 31 (Reuters) - Unilever ULVR.L named activist investor Nelson Peltz as a new board member on Tuesday after his Trian Fund Management disclosed a 1.5% stake in the consumer goods giant.

Unilever said it had held "extensive and constructive discussions" with Peltz, who will join as a non-executive director from July.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

