Markets
UL

Unilever To Acquire Men's Personal Care Brand Dr. Squatch From Summit Partners

June 23, 2025 — 08:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Consumer goods major Unilever plc (UL, ULVR.L) announced Monday it has signed an agreement to acquire men's personal care brand Dr. Squatch from growth equity firm Summit Partners. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The complementary acquisition marks another step in expanding Unilever's portfolio towards premium and high growth spaces.

Dr. Squatch, through its retail and direct-to-consumer model, sells natural, high-performance personal care products including natural soaps and body washes, deodorants, hair care, skin care, and other men's grooming products with unique scents and quality ingredients.

Dr. Squatch is distributed through digital commerce, retail and direct-to-consumer channels, primarily in North America and Europe.

The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.