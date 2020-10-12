Unilever: No comment on report that Plc shareholders approved unification

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A spokesman for Unilever ULVR.L, UNA.AS on Monday declined to comment on a media report saying shareholders in the British Plc approved its proposal to unify its corporate structure with a London-based entity.

The report by Bloomberg, citing a person with knowledge of the situation, was published ahead of a shareholders meeting where the result is expected to be announced. The meeting will begin at 1330 GMT.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((martinne.geller@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075420797; Reuters Messaging: martinne.geller.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.