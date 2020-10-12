Unilever: No comment on report that Plc shareholders approved unification

A spokesman for Unilever on Monday declined to comment on a media report saying shareholders in the British Plc approved its proposal to unify its corporate structure with a London-based entity.

The report by Bloomberg, citing a person with knowledge of the situation, was published ahead of a shareholders meeting where the result is expected to be announced. The meeting will begin at 1330 GMT.

