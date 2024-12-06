Unigold Plans Warrant Expiry Extensions to 2025

Unigold (TSE:UGD) has released an update.

Unigold Inc. is set to extend the expiry dates of over 70 million share purchase warrants to mid and late 2025, maintaining the exercise price at $0.30 per share. This move, pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, involves several private placements and insider-held warrants. The extensions are part of a ‘related party transaction’ but fall within exemptions due to their fair market value.

