Unigold Extends $2M Private Placement Offering

Unigold (TSE:UGD) has released an update.

Unigold Inc. has extended their private placement offering to raise up to $2 million until June 30, 2024, with proceeds aimed at funding exploration and development of their Neita Concession in the Dominican Republic. The offering involves units priced at $0.08, each comprising a common share and half a purchase warrant, with the first tranche already netting $248,950. This financial move supports the company’s ongoing commitment to becoming a leading gold explorer in the Caribbean region.

For further insights into TSE:UGD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.