Unigold Extends $2M Private Placement Offering

May 31, 2024 — 10:37 pm EDT

Unigold (TSE:UGD) has released an update.

Unigold Inc. has extended their private placement offering to raise up to $2 million until June 30, 2024, with proceeds aimed at funding exploration and development of their Neita Concession in the Dominican Republic. The offering involves units priced at $0.08, each comprising a common share and half a purchase warrant, with the first tranche already netting $248,950. This financial move supports the company’s ongoing commitment to becoming a leading gold explorer in the Caribbean region.

