US Markets
BCE

Unifor union, Bell Canada reach tentative agreement on labour negotiations

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canadian clerical workers and telecom services provider Bell Canada reached a tentative agreement over pay and the right to work from home, the country's biggest private-sector labour union said on Friday.

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Canadian clerical workers and telecom services provider Bell Canada BCE.TO reached a tentative agreement over pay and the right to work from home, the country's biggest private-sector labour union said on Friday.

Unifor ACL, which represents the unionized workers at Bell Canada's Bell Aliant unit in four Atlantic provinces, declared an impasse in late July after talks broke down with the company after a week of negotiations.

"Details of the collective agreement will only be released pending ratification by members of the bargaining unit," the labour union said on Friday.

Workers have been seeking a pay increase, the right to keep working from home and an enforceable floor of employment in the bargaining unit, Unifor previously said, with talks ongoing since February.

Bell Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BCE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular