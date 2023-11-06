News & Insights

Unifor members ratify new contract with Stellantis in Canada

November 06, 2023 — 05:45 pm EST

Written by Aishwarya Jain and Shivansh Tiwary for Reuters ->

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Canadian labor union Unifor said on Monday its members voted in favor of a new contract with Chrysler-parent Stellantis STLAM.MI.

Unifor reached a tentative deal with Stellantis on Oct. 30 after a brief strike at the Franco-Italian automaker's facilities in Canada.

The deal included base hourly wage increases of nearly 20% for production and 25% for skilled trades over the lifetime of the agreement. It also brings back cost-of-living allowances, or COLA, by the end of 2024.

The agreement was ratified after positive votes from members at Stellantis facilities in Windsor, Brampton, Etobicoke, Mississauga and Red Deer.

Among the Detroit Three automakers in Canada, Stellantis employs the most number of workers and produces some of its popular vehicles such as the Dodge Charger and Challenger, which are made in its Brampton assembly plant in Ontario.

Meanwhile, more-than-a-month old strike by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union against the Detroit Three automakers in the United States also ended in October.

